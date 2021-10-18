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The Star Spangled Banner And Its Beginnings
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31 views • October 18, 2021
This video is something that many US patriots shall no doubt find comfort and hope in, considering the current state of affairs going on in the world today.
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Original Video: Mono Rose (Youtube)
https://www.youtube.com/user/diamondmusic2/videos
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NOTE: There is no connection with this channel and the Mono Rose channel.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Original Video: Mono Rose (Youtube)
https://www.youtube.com/user/diamondmusic2/videos
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection with this channel and the Mono Rose channel.
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