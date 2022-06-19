Human Umbilical Cord, Tissue Scaffolding Technology In Covid Jab

Stew Peters Network | Published June 17, 2022redvoicemedia.com





Courtesy of The Stew Peters Show





https://rumble.com/v18tngn-human-umbilical-cord-being-injected-in-kids-tissue-scaffolding-technology-i.html?mref=6zof&mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Stew+Peters+Network&ep=2









The truth is coming out!

Dr. Ariyana Love joins to back up Dr. Jane Ruby’s findings on tissue scaffolding technology and microspheres used on vaccinated people.





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com





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Dr. Ariyana Love

https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/





🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.

🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥

🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥

🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥

🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥

🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥

https://www.linuxmint.com/





http://shotcut.org/





The Stew Peters Show, Stew Peters, Dr. Ariyana Love are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene





Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday





It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.





🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”

https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55





🔥The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.

🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.

🔥God will destroy the WEF (World Economic Forum).