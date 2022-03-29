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Como saber si han sido marcados
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84 views • March 29, 2022
Estas revelaciones son tan infernales que la gente entra en negación, porque no pueden creer que los gobiernos, los médicos, los periodistas, etc. hayan acordado llevar a cabo el fraude más diabólico en la historia de la humanidad al cumplir el objetivo largamente anunciado de los globalistas de poner microchips a la población humana.
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