Welcome To Proverbs Club.Best Friends Of The Rich And Poor.

Proverbs 19:4 (NIV).

4) Wealth attracts many friends,

but even the closest friend of the poor person deserts them.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The rich acquire many friends, most not very close.

The poor are too often deserted by friends, even their closest.

Guilty, as charged, but too late to compensate.

It is not too late to repent.

https://pc1.tiny.us/24ms4fhk

#wealth #attracts #many #friends #even #closest #friend #poor #person #deserts #them