Tony Byker - 'Happiness For All Is Happiness For Each'

HAPPINESS FOR ALL IS HAPPINESS FOR EACH

Anything less in this Brave New World is out of reach

Take your Soma in a coma relinquish philosophy

We demand the right to be unhappy

Ectogenesis. The Brave New World of factory produced humans, bred especially for their allocated position in society. Natural reproduction will not permitted, through sterilisation, birth control and social indoctrination. Maybe there will be reservations of ‘savages’ or small communities of intelligent unvaxxed and unchipped humans living outside the Smart Cities that still give birth. Common folk will never be allowed to reproduce. The elites don’t like natural child birth anyway, as they strive to be God and produce and take life at their own whim. Their desire for a race of androgines, hence this transpocalypse push for the destruction of the sexes and the family unit.

The ‘perfect’ world where everyone is ‘happy’. The thing that makes us truly human is our ability to be unhappy.