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Tiktoker Jabbed Got Heart Problems - Admits Feels Regret For Making Fun Of Those Who Got Vax Side Effects
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290 views • February 03, 2022
Tiktoker who took the vaccine is now suffering from heart problems two weeks after her 2nd jab of Moderna. She tearfully admits she feels deep regret for not believing people who suffer vax side effects and that "in her ignorance" she used to make fun of them on tiktok.
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