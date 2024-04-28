Truth and Righteousness

They increasingly legislate; calling evil good and good evil. As they come in like a flood, what is our response who are ambassadors for Christ? Will you hide the light of God or stand with the Spirit of God like John the Baptist and Elijah?
*This video I will use as a premiere
*my reminder
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.