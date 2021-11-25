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Beware of Bank Closures and Credit Cards Getting Cut Off
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183 views • November 25, 2021
From I Allegedly, Dan.
The bank system is at a precarious point. There are so many branches closing and we are not getting notified. Your credit cards are in danger of being cutoff even if they are paid off.
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_MywC8Ts4U
The bank system is at a precarious point. There are so many branches closing and we are not getting notified. Your credit cards are in danger of being cutoff even if they are paid off.
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_MywC8Ts4U
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