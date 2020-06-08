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Remso Martinez - Washington Times - Washington’s other paper: Real news & Bold commentary in confusing times!
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7 views • June 08, 2020
Skeptics of big government during the COVID over-reaction have found a trusted news source in Washington, DC close enough daily to hold to the fire glib politicians or their crony corporate friends. Author, filmmaker and social media coordinator Remso Martinez has been making sure internet users know all about the Washington Times’ sometimes lonely position asking uncomfortable questions of decision-makers.
He has featured upcoming editorial stars such as Cheryl Chumley, controversial for connecting dots that make readers wary of larger forces instigating trouble for our liberties. Remso shared how you can help bring better journalism against the state.
He has featured upcoming editorial stars such as Cheryl Chumley, controversial for connecting dots that make readers wary of larger forces instigating trouble for our liberties. Remso shared how you can help bring better journalism against the state.
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