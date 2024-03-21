House Oversight Committee Launches Investigation into Transition Integrity Project

RealAmericasVoice | Rep. Pete Sessions of the House Oversight Committee just sent a letter to Rosa Brooks, the founder and facilitator of the Transition Integrity Project, for information into the “intensely partisan exercise” that Sessions says was “intended to sew dissension and subversion regarding the American election system and the institution of the president of the United States.”
@MikeBenzCyber
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.