House Oversight Committee Launches Investigation into Transition Integrity Project
Published 14 hours ago

RealAmericasVoice   |   Rep. Pete Sessions of the House Oversight Committee just sent a letter to Rosa Brooks, the founder and facilitator of the Transition Integrity Project, for information into the “intensely partisan exercise” that Sessions says was “intended to sew dissension and subversion regarding the American election system and the institution of the president of the United States.”


@MikeBenzCyber  


Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav

Keywords
investigationhouse oversight committeetransition integrity projectmike benz

