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U.S. Dollar Price Collapse! Key Supply And Demand Levels
Market Independence Radio
Market Independence Radio
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28 views • March 06, 2020
The U.S. Dollar is falling out of a weekly supply zone and wiping out opposing demand zones. New supply is forming on the lower time frames. What is the path of least resistance for the price of the U.S. dollar?

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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.

#stocks #trading #supplyanddemand #futurestrading #investing
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tradingstocksdollarfinancefuturesglobal markets
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