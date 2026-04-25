NWO: Age of deceit, New Age movement & fallen angels

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Credits to FaceLikeTheSun & Red Pill Central





The world is deceived by satan. A new world order is being formed with the Vatican beast’s pope as the main antichrist. The world is infested with false religious movements, fallen angels and demons masquerading as aliens.





We need to be spiritually alert and have the mind of Christ to combat and fight against these evil principalities according to Ephesians 6:11-17.





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