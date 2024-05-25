Must Watch APPLE ADVERT!! UN-Believable !! In Your FACE It is On My 1 Hr. Video in Description Box

"They are TELLING You That The Breath is Out Of the System First Gucci and Now Apple .. Crazeeeee Crazzeeee" (From Jonathan's original description)
************************* *************************
Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
*************************
To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.