YOU WILL 'RENT' EVERYTHING AND BE HAPPY!

“If you have nothing to hide, that's fine. But do you want the government dictating every aspect of your life?”
"Net zero is not about saving the planet. Net zero is about taking control of the food and the energy. And finding a way to turn that into a currency."
“It cannot happen without digital ID. Digital ID is the last gate that we can rebel at”
This is such an important (new) interview with independent investor Melissa Cuimmei.
Credit to our friends at Ryland media for this.
