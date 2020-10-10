BH Sales Kennel Kelp Archival Recap Vol 1

This is a water wisdom group that will disclose powerful information of how we can bring healing energy to the water we drink, the water in our bodies, and the bodies of water on the planet. There will be a massive emphasis on water crystallography and how both individually and together we can improve the structure of water by choosing to sustain elevated states of heart-coherence and direct this healing energy into water, and how water communicates back.

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Veda Austin - The Water Whisperer" will be releasing her ground-breaking work that shows how everyone no matter how consciously developed they are or not can have a positive impact on water. She has taken what Masaru Emoto and other's have started with water crystal photography to levels that are at the cutting edge of science and health.

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We will also highlight businesses both profit and non-profits, water-rights groups, advocates, and anyone working with water in a beneficial way.

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