BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How I Hear GOD'S Voice
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
50 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • February 10, 2021
Hello, precious family of GOD, and also anyone who has come to check out the channel. We're so glad you're here! I've had so many questions over the years by people who want to know how I hear GOD. This video answers those questions and also a few other things He's given me to share with you.

Also, for those who feel led to help us financially, here's the info:
Paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055

Please let us know if you would like to receive some of our music. It is our gift to those who help us, but it is also available for those who can't help us financially as either downloads or via regular mail. You all remain in our prayers. Please keep us in yours, too! And please leave your comments and prayer requests in the comment section....Or write to us at:
[email protected]

Please like, share, subscribe...it somehow makes the videos go farther, which means the messages and the music have a greater chance of being heard!

And last but certainly important, we want to thank you for coming to the channel. We love you all and look forward to the day we will meet face to face in His kingdom.
Keywords
godholy spiritchristjesusyeshuahearing god speakhow to talk to god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
Palantir Software Used to Analyze EU Chat Control Reports, Investigation Finds

Palantir Software Used to Analyze EU Chat Control Reports, Investigation Finds

Douglas Harrington
France burns as riots leave 600 police and firefighters hurt and 2,400 arrested

France burns as riots leave 600 police and firefighters hurt and 2,400 arrested

Cassie B.
Digital Identity Wallet: Germany&#8217;s Centralized Convenience vs. the Cost of Privacy

Digital Identity Wallet: Germany’s Centralized Convenience vs. the Cost of Privacy

Douglas Harrington
German taxpayers have paid €400 billion for migration since 2016, so who’s profiting?

German taxpayers have paid €400 billion for migration since 2016, so who’s profiting?

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy