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How I Hear GOD'S Voice
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41 views • February 10, 2021
Hello, precious family of GOD, and also anyone who has come to check out the channel. We're so glad you're here! I've had so many questions over the years by people who want to know how I hear GOD. This video answers those questions and also a few other things He's given me to share with you.
Also, for those who feel led to help us financially, here's the info:
Paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Please let us know if you would like to receive some of our music. It is our gift to those who help us, but it is also available for those who can't help us financially as either downloads or via regular mail. You all remain in our prayers. Please keep us in yours, too! And please leave your comments and prayer requests in the comment section....Or write to us at:
[email protected]
Please like, share, subscribe...it somehow makes the videos go farther, which means the messages and the music have a greater chance of being heard!
And last but certainly important, we want to thank you for coming to the channel. We love you all and look forward to the day we will meet face to face in His kingdom.
Also, for those who feel led to help us financially, here's the info:
Paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Please let us know if you would like to receive some of our music. It is our gift to those who help us, but it is also available for those who can't help us financially as either downloads or via regular mail. You all remain in our prayers. Please keep us in yours, too! And please leave your comments and prayer requests in the comment section....Or write to us at:
[email protected]
Please like, share, subscribe...it somehow makes the videos go farther, which means the messages and the music have a greater chance of being heard!
And last but certainly important, we want to thank you for coming to the channel. We love you all and look forward to the day we will meet face to face in His kingdom.
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