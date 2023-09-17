Leo Zagami Research DEBUNKS "The Jewish Khazarians" LIE! DNA PROVES THE JEWS IN ISRAEL ARE REAL JEWS

Sid Canoe often will post the truth on "The Jewish Khazar" MYTH. Here is researcher Leo Zagami explaining the importance of this issue now for today. "Now to clear up this stuff we need to be very honest there is no khazarian DNA this book makes it very clear the Jews of Khazaria this is a book that you should read to clarify your mind upon this whole thing about the Khazarians which is used by the Sabbatean Frankists to deflect their attention towards the real problem which is them. This book clarifies the fact that there is no DNA of the Jews of Khazaria so the fact that you don't have DNA means that you can't really call somebody a Khazarian it will be like at that point just call them Nazi or Communist or whatever...so when you go into all of this research you know it's very complex it's not an easy thing you guys because this is about defining the origins of these people and also the lies that are said their thesis like I serves only the purpose to say that these people are not from Israel and so basically they have no business in getting back and building back Israel after the second world war this is fundamentally why they are spreading this lie. Everything else is propaganda. It's basically if you know they say these people descent from the Khazars they were never really Israelites they were just converts to Judaism and then they spread the power and tentacles and they're taking over the world This is what they're claiming... first of all the claim comes from the big lie that the Ashkenazi Jews descend from Khazars. So here we have to go back to the DNA studies because here then we can really demystify and debunk this whole thing."





Original Leo Zagami interviews with Adam King and Colin Rivas

HERE: https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=64a76f77bc34b79e23400466

and HERE: https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=64ebc4f75eb6e73fb3523da6





Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity

Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu

MORE VIDEOS HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

Sid Canoe IS NOW ON CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/sidcanoe

NEW SID CANOE NOW ON RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/SidCanoe

PERMANENTLY BANNED on X/Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

Heavily SHADOWBANNED! Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe

BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ

The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com

Plus MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio

Nothing for sale. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes

Like Share and Subscribe at your own risk. SEND E-mail to: [email protected]





Always thanks and prayers for Bible students & their publications worldwide.

All predictions are merely Bible forecasts from "That Servant" Pastor Charles Taze Russell.

Read "Studies in the Scriptures" online free. http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/index.asp





"The just shall live by Faith."

Hebrews 10:38



