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Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 38: September 22, 2022
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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1483 views • September 22, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

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MORE AND MORE PEOPLE ARE EXHIBITING STRANGE BEHAVIORS THEN DYING IN THE SAME MYSTERIOUS WAY. WHY?

Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vuqq9OtJDV7s/

Related: RADIATION, 5G AND EMF ARE CAUSING HAIR LOSS AND COVID LIKE SYMPTOMS. LADY TELLS HER STORY.

First published at 02:43 UTC on September 22nd, 2022.

Watch Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gw7s3XWCA8Pe/

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Serbian President Warns Of "Great World Conflict" Within Two Months

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/serbian-president-warns-great-world-conflict-within-two-months

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Keep the Republic with Dr. Daniel Bobinski: WEF ally Bill Gates wants to depopulate the world – Brighteon.TV

https://evil.news/2022-09-21-wef-ally-bill-gates-wants-depopulate-world.html

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Data From Zillow Shows Home Prices Dropping In Blue Areas, Rising In Red Areas

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/data-zillow-shows-home-prices-dropping-blue-areas-rising-red-areas/

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Eric’s Blog: http://tradcatknight.blogspot.com/

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Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
 
Direct:  952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
5gpoliobioweaponericwuhancytokine stormterralterral03hemorrhagic fevertradcatknightcovid-19fort detrickcontact tracingmrnabuy nano silverblackstarfema camps internmentomicronprion diseasenasa future warfaremonkeypoxmarburgdiesel oil crisis
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