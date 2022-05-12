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Do Not Enter Into Your Churches With Covid Mask; Ye Worship Whom Ye Know Not
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43 views • May 12, 2022
Isaiah 30:1 KJV Bible
“Woe to the rebellious children, saith the LORD, that take counsel, but not of me; and that cover with a covering, but not of my spirit, that they may add sin to sin:”
“Woe to the rebellious children, saith the LORD, that take counsel, but not of me; and that cover with a covering, but not of my spirit, that they may add sin to sin:”
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