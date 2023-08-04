Complete slaughter of German IRIS T and another NATO equipment by Lancet

The German-supplied IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system and another NATO equipment were totally annihilated by Russian Lancet drones. Scouts from the Dnieper group detected IRIS-T and came under fire on the launch pad. Lancet also hit Ukrainian BTR-4 and the explosion incinerated the American M-113 next to it.
