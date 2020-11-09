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Boaters for Trump host Parade in New York on 9/11/20
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10 views • September 15, 2020
Several events were held on 9/11 to remember the lives lost 19 years ago. One of those events included a boat parade hosted by Boaters for Trump. OAN New York Correspondent Caitlin Sinclair was at that event and has more.
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