© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Art Pawlowski: The People Taking the Shot are Killing Themselves
Follow
5
Share
Report
633 views • October 01, 2021
Canadian Pastor Art Pawlowski, who faces possibly four years in prison for not following some ridiculous COVID rules, is interviewed by Laura-Lynn Thompson. Very interesting full hour long interview linked below:
https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/ArtPalowski:2
https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/ArtPalowski:2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.