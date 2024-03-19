Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
10 Things I Wish I Knew In My 20's (Advice To My Younger Self)
channel image
Benny Wills
118 Subscribers
10 views
Published 15 hours ago

In this video, I share the top 10 things I wish I knew in my 20's. For the record, I regret NOTHING about my life so far. BUT, I could have spent WAY less time "figuring things out" and "finding myself."


Join The Self Reliant Way Sprint: https://www.bennywills.com/srw-sprint


Self Reliant Weekly: get the written version of videos in your email before they're released: https://www.bennywills.com/blog


X:


 / benjaminwills

Instagram:


 / benny.wills

YouTube:


 / bennywills


Video title ideas (for the algo):

Brutally Honest Advice To My Younger Self

Message To My Younger Self

Turing 40 - Advice to my younger self and all younger men

Life Lessons I Wish I Knew in my 20's


#selfreliance #youngerself

Keywords
adviceselfwish

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket