The 144,000 #26

Camp of Israel in the wilderness: Layout and significance of each of the elements. A foursquare layout, with four camps in four directions, each camp having three tribes, with Judah leading the marching Israel. It is a picture of God dwelling with His people literally, first time in the Bible, as its story unfolds. Numbers 1-2.