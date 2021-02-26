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Latest MAGA News - Friday, 26th of February - Morning Coffee Edition
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860 views • February 26, 2021
Today’s Links:
https://humanevents.com/2021/02/24/biden-cancels-trumps-operation-talon-program-that-targeted-sex-offenders-living-in-u-s-illegally/
https://greatgameindia.com/france-hospital-staff-unable-work-vaccine/
https://twitter.com/Johnheretohelp/status/1361760562099683335
https://t.me/s/linwoodspeakstruth
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/02/25/watch-rand-paul-hammers-bidens-transgender-nominee-child-surgery-sterlization/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/qatars-al-jazeera-launches-right-wing-news-platform-americans-who-feel-left-out-msm
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/feb/23/al-jazeera-rightwing-media-platform-conservatives-rightly
https://www.politico.com/playbook
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=166854
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/us-carries-out-airstrike-in-syria
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mcconnell-would-support-trump-in-2024-as-nominee
https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1365117478020374528
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-biden-bombs-syria-punish-iran-attacks-us-iraq/
https://redpilled.ca/why-is-the-gateway-pundit-suppressing-information-identifying-ashli-babbitts-shooter-commenters-are-outraged-that-joe-hoft-is-covering-up-redpilled-medias-reporting/
https://redpilled.ca/update-kamala-harris-jen-psaki-claimed-executive-military-strikes-are-unconstitutional-how-do-they-respond-to-bidens-syria-strike/
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Note: I am no longer uploading my videos to YTube
Gab:
https://gab.com/Stroppy
Email:
[email protected]
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://humanevents.com/2021/02/24/biden-cancels-trumps-operation-talon-program-that-targeted-sex-offenders-living-in-u-s-illegally/
https://greatgameindia.com/france-hospital-staff-unable-work-vaccine/
https://twitter.com/Johnheretohelp/status/1361760562099683335
https://t.me/s/linwoodspeakstruth
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/02/25/watch-rand-paul-hammers-bidens-transgender-nominee-child-surgery-sterlization/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/qatars-al-jazeera-launches-right-wing-news-platform-americans-who-feel-left-out-msm
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/feb/23/al-jazeera-rightwing-media-platform-conservatives-rightly
https://www.politico.com/playbook
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=166854
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/us-carries-out-airstrike-in-syria
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mcconnell-would-support-trump-in-2024-as-nominee
https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1365117478020374528
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-biden-bombs-syria-punish-iran-attacks-us-iraq/
https://redpilled.ca/why-is-the-gateway-pundit-suppressing-information-identifying-ashli-babbitts-shooter-commenters-are-outraged-that-joe-hoft-is-covering-up-redpilled-medias-reporting/
https://redpilled.ca/update-kamala-harris-jen-psaki-claimed-executive-military-strikes-are-unconstitutional-how-do-they-respond-to-bidens-syria-strike/
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Note: I am no longer uploading my videos to YTube
Gab:
https://gab.com/Stroppy
Email:
[email protected]
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
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