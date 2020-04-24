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COVID 1984 - NWO Plandemic - #debunkthisfauci
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29 views • April 24, 2020
Regardless of politics, when it comes to matters of life and death the American people deserve to know the truth. Unfortunately, coverage of the coronavirus epidemic appears to have media outlets favoring panic and hysteria over actual facts. The man behind #debunkthisfauci seems to think and after reviewing his data
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