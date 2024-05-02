Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
J.D. Vance Obliterates CNN anchor on PDJT's sham prosecution
channel image
GalacticStorm
2246 Subscribers
Shop now
67 views
Published a day ago

J.D. Vance · The number 3 figure at Biden's DOJ joined a local prosecutor who promised in his campaign to go after Donald Trump. The sham prosecution is presided over by a literal Biden campaign donor. This case is a joke.


@JDVance1

https://x.com/JDVance1/status/1785855368599371975

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket