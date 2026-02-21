BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Russian Elka 'interceptor drone' destroys targets through impact alone, without a warhead explosive
Indecision drove progress📝

When reading our previous publication about the interceptor drone "Yolka," some might have been surprised that it is not equipped with a warhead and destroys targets through impact alone. Some might ask, what's the problem and why such complications?

On one hand, the absence of explosives allows the product not to be classified as a combat weapon and enables legal use by the same refinery security personnel who, until this week, could only shoot down drones with rifles under the law.

📌 But there's another aspect: in some government agencies, proposals to counter raids often heard "but what if your missile or drone falls on someone's house and explodes there?" Despite the brilliance of this argument, companies had to adapt and design systems with nothing to explode.

The absurdity is that even after this, some officials on the ground still see drones like "Yolka" as something dangerous. It doesn't occur to them that even a drone without a warhead that falls on a dacha plot causes far less damage than unintercepted Ukrainian UAVs like "Lyuty" or "Baba Yaga."

❗️In the context of the SMO, many things are so illogical that one wants to explain them by conspiracy or collusion. But in reality, the overwhelming majority can be explained by this very human factor, often not even in high offices, but rather in middle management.

However, judging by the growing number of "Yolka" deployment cases, things are not like this everywhere, and the situation is still changing. It's about time, on the fifth year of combat operations.

