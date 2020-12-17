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FOLLOW UP (1) NORTHUMBRIA POLICE HAVE THE BALL IN THEIR COURT
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16 views • December 17, 2020
CONTENTS OF THE COVID VACCINE, This is a follow up video (see below) a complaint was made to the local police of an alleged crime committed by the government. By law the police have a duty to its citizens to investigate this matter and if necessary charge senior cabinet ministers accordingly. Lets see how far it goes and what obstacles prevent those responsible from being charged and possibly imprisoned.
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NORTHUMBRIA POLICE HAVE THE BALL IN THEIR COURT - LETS SEE THEM UPHOLD THE LAW https://t.me/c/1436022779/1289
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Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Mirror. Source
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE HAVE THE BALL IN THEIR COURT - LETS SEE THEM UPHOLD THE LAW https://t.me/c/1436022779/1289
Quote: "(None)"
-
Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
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