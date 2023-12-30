We discovered the cures for AIDS, AND the cancers AND the neuro immune diseases associated with AIDS

"My PhD work was done in natural products in Brazil. I made several trips to Brazil with Dr Ruscetti, it's all in our books, there's even pictures of us… 1991, we knew all of this but a little too late because in 1986 all liability was removed from all of Pharma. So while we discovered, and we discovered the cures for AIDS right there in the Biological Response Modifiers Program, AND the cancers AND the neuro immune diseases associated with AIDS, Fort Detrick 1982 to 1987. Ohhh, 1987, the National Cancer Institute closed that translational research program where all of the discoveries and all of the cures were made. "We don't need the speed of science" they said, "It's going to take forever" So as they injected poison after poison and planned their little.., you know, they had to take out Brazil, that was a spraying program and a DTP vaccination program. Zika, Ebola 2014 Obama, Fauci cover up of William Thompson's confession at the CDC. I can prove absolutely every bit of it. We have absolutely every one of the samples. That's the last chapter of Plague of Corruption, that we weren't cowards. We saved all the data. We saved it on Drives. We gave it to the FBI. We gave it to the DOJ, we gave it to the entire federal government. Everyone knew in 2011 in 2014 in 2009, when our science paper was published, so everything that was done after 2009, including H1N1, our paper was published October 23 2009."

Listen to the full interview at: https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-19/