Are We Already Infected with the Beast’s Digital Mark? - Lane Hamm





Nanotechnology is a hot-button topic these days, but its role in the current and upcoming End Times may end up being bigger than we realize. Lane Hamm is a freelance news reporter whose eyes were opened to some inconvenient truths about the lies of our culture during the chaos of the 2020 COVID pandemic. He discusses his research into the technology of nanobots and what spurred his interest in learning more about them. What are they? What is their purpose? Are they really found inside our bodies, and if so, can they cause harm? Lane describes these tiny digital organisms as neurological interfaces that engage in cellular communication and relay data to nano routers and systems. He also suggests that nanotech may be used in the End Times to bring about the Mark of the Beast prophesied in the Book of Revelation.









TAKEAWAYS





Digital IDs and biomarkers are not just the way of the future - they are currently being used in every facet of society





The United Nations wants to give every human a digital biomarker by 2030





A super-AI entity may be part of the End Times’ universal Antichrist religion





The human body is a temple for God, and nanotechnology is seeking to literally disrupt that temple









