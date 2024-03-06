How to direct attention towards the Spiritual World and hold it there during the day? How to strengthen connection with the Spiritual World through the accumulation of God's Love and to intensify its flow? What is the essence of the five-time namaz? True vitally important values that many people do not think about during their lifetime. These and many other topics are discussed in the video "Spiritual Maturation" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov. Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en
ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org
Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra
#spiritualdevelopment #allatra #spiritualworld
