Cycles of Time: 13th Months & the Metonic Cycle (2 of 3)

The second of three (3) videos in my newest 'TIME:' series, going into more details in explication of the 'Metonic' cycle and its cycling of years with a thirteenth (13th) month, as a form of intercalation and as is necessary for converging the disparate timing SIGNS of the cycles of the sun and moon, which have dissimilar yearly cycles. It is imperative to understand that these two different cycles require intercalation method[s] to make a cohesive system of timing, such that the months and therefore Sabbath[s] and/or 'Feast' days can be determined.Such determinations using a 'Metonic' cycle appear to provide a rational methodology (based upon revelation of said cycle by observations) revealing the the proper method[s] to better understand the Creator's Calendar. Without such understanding, one can neither 'Remember the Sabbath', nor make it 'holy' (sanctified or set apart), because the day[s] of the Sabbaths will be in error without the proper method to establish the first day, or 'new year'.That is, one cannot be truly obedient [4th Commandment, etc.] if one is using a method that doesn't account for the new moons (&/or the intercalary days, etc.), and the cycles of 13th-month years. Such consolidations of the sun and moon SIGNS are necessary in any calendar system, and even in 'our' current 'Gregorian' system, though it is merely solar [& 'pagan']...Watch these three videos and see if you get a confirmation, yourself. especially if you have been reluctant or in error , like I had been, myself...There are numerous hints and a number of 'connect-the-dots' revelations contained here in this series, so I hope that folks will consider some of the 'angles' provided, such that deeper Truths will be further explored, by whomever is so lead... These are things that I was lead to 'see', though I may have little in the way of clarity or understanding--perhaps each nugget is for someone else--like YOU??That's the 'feeling' I get; He works in such wonderous and often occluded ways...Anyways, I pray that all who view , listen, &/or read these content/videos gain a blessing of understanding and a call to act upon revealed Truth[s] being poured out in these end-times...So be it.**************************************************************Visit my sites and ‘channels’YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!Go To:——————————Vimeo: GT AwakeningGo To:OR:——————————BitChute: GT’s BitChoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):Go To:——————————Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):Go To:——————————Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)Go To:_________________2ubii: GTALSO: LBRY (All of my YT videos cached and viewable/downloadable!)@GTox444_____________________FAIR USE COPYRIGHT NOTICEThe Copyright Laws of the United States recognizes a “fair use” of copyrighted content. Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act states:“notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106a, the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright.” No financial profit is generated by or through any of my videos, nor will it ever be.this video and our youtube channel in general may contain certain copyrighted works that were not specifically authorized to be used by the copyright holder(s), but which we believe in good faith are protected by federal law and the fair use doctrine for one or more of the reasons noted above.if you have any specific concerns about this video or our position on the fair use defense, please contact me via YT channel discussion [etc.] so we can discuss amicably. thank you.——————————————————————————————