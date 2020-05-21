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Lopunajan Jumalan palvelijat ja lopunajan myrkkykauppiaat
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404 views • May 21, 2020
Lopunajan Jumalan palvelijan tulee rakastaa totuudessa Jumalaa ja kokea sydämessään, että Jeesus on Hyvä Paimen, joka pitää huolta omistaan myös lopunajan haastavan vaikeissa olosuhteissa. Ilmestyskirjassa on profetia lopunajan myrkkykauppiaista, jotka valheen kautta kaupittelevat ihmisille hyvinvointia, joka perustuu petokseen.
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