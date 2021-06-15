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The Lord Reveals Himself To His People
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90 views • June 15, 2021
Deuteronomy 29:29
“The secret things belong unto the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.”
King James Version
“The secret things belong unto the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.”
King James Version
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