Champions with Kerri Rivera ft. Dr. Jennifer Daniels - 3/24/2022
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


This is an interview with Dr. Jennifer Daniels and the interviewer is Kerry Rivera, Kerry interviews Dr. Jennifer Daniels about Turpentine and more!


"Watch "Champions with Kerri Rivera" Live on Brighteon.tv every Thursday from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm est


To learn more Visit Kerri Rivera's website: www.kerririvera.com

Downloadable PDF copies of her book "Alternative First Aid


Reference Guide" is available on her website in English, Spanish, and Portuguese."

