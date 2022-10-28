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Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
Champions with Kerri Rivera ft. Dr. Jennifer Daniels - 3/24/2022
This is an interview with Dr. Jennifer Daniels and the interviewer is Kerry Rivera, Kerry interviews Dr. Jennifer Daniels about Turpentine and more!
"Watch "Champions with Kerri Rivera" Live on Brighteon.tv every Thursday from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm est
To learn more Visit Kerri Rivera's website: www.kerririvera.com
Downloadable PDF copies of her book "Alternative First Aid
Reference Guide" is available on her website in English, Spanish, and Portuguese."