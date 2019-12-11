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NDAA 2020: More War, Armies, Debts, and Taxes
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8 views • December 11, 2019
Once-again ignoring the warnings and advice of virtually every leading founder - and the restrictions of the Constitution - another massive "National Defense Authorization Act" (NDAA) for 2020 is set to pass and be signed by the President.
Path to Liberty: December 11, 2019
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Path to Liberty: December 11, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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