Couple Talks Tariffs – Life with Father (1947)

Michael Curtiz’s Life with Father (1947) is a comedy set in New York in the 19th Century. It’s all about family, faith, tradition, and normal life – something rare to find these days. Interestingly one scene shows the couple Clarence and Vinnie Day (William Powell and Irene Dunne) talking about tariffs, which is what the current administration of Donald J. Trump has popularized in its economic and trade policy. Is Vinnie on the mark when she blames the prices on tariffs? Read my review at https://www.filmospheric.com/life-with-father-1947/.