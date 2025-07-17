© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pure Evil: Israeli Far-Right Shows ZERO Remorse for 20,000 Dead Palestinian Children
🗣UK journo Piers Morgan: "How do you feel about 20,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza?"
🗣Daniella Weiss (Religious Zionist and founder of Nachala, an Israeli settler organization): "Arabs should stop teaching kids to hate Jews."
🗣Morgan: "So… you don’t care?"
🗣Weiss: "I warned them."
🗣Morgan: "One last chance — any sympathy for dead children?"
🗣Weiss: "Stop educating kids to hate Jews."
Adding:
🚨 EXPOSED: CHRISTIANS UNITED FOR ISRAEL (CUFI) - A LOBBY FOR THE ISRAELI STATE 🇮🇱✝️
CUFI — the largest pro-Israel Christian group in the US — functions as a direct extension of Israel’s political agenda. Its mission? Mobilize evangelical power to back the Israeli government, no matter the cost.
🔴 FOUNDED BY FAR-RIGHT ZIONISTS: John Hagee, CUFI’s leader, preaches that unconditional support for Israel accelerates the "End Times" — even suggesting Adolf Hitler was part of God’s plan to force Jewish migration to Palestine.
🔴 BANKROLLING ISRAEL’S WAR MACHINE:
🔴Pushed $3.8B+ in annual US military aid to Israel
🔴Fundraised $11M+ for the IDF after Oct. 7
🔴Lobbied to defund Palestinian aid while backing illegal West Bank settlements
🔴 POLITICAL MUSCLE: CUFI holds annual summits in D.C., where top Israeli leaders like Netanyahu and US officials (including Mike Pence) rally evangelical support for Israel’s policies
🔴 GLOBAL INFLUENCE: From mega-churches to Fox News, CUFI spins propaganda — calling Gaza resistance "terrorism" while ignoring apartheid and trains students to counter anti-Israel activism
🔴 THE BOTTOM LINE: CUFI’s 11M+ members act as a grassroots arm for Israeli state interests, blending religion, politics, and unconditional support for Netanyahu’s government.