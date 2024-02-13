Create New Account
SNEAK PEEK: A brand new border documentary airs today: Spiked Border Hot Spots
Published 16 hours ago

SNEAK PEEK: In a brand new border documentary airing today, on foxnation embedded w/ me & other News correspondents as we reported from several border hot spots, primarily in December, which went on to have the most illegal crossings ever recorded in U.S. history.


This includes behind the scenes footage we weren’t able to squeeze into live shots.


Attached is a preview from Arizona. A link to the full documentary, which includes Eagle Pass, the Rio Grande Valley, & San Diego sector is below w/ colleagues

Griff Jenkins & Matt Finn

 👇🏻

https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1757182312675242111?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

