Graham Hancock: Beyond Ancient Apocalypse Presentation @ Logan Hall, London

Graham Hancock Official Channel
Dec 2, 2023
Graham gives a presentation at UCL's Logan Hall, London, expanding on some of the themes of his Netflix series 'Ancient Apocalypse'.
0:00 Introduction
3:09 Talk starts. Native American DNA studies
11:00 Clovis culture
18:15 Cerutti Mastodon
21:22 SAA letter to Netflix
23:12 Sphinx temples
24:45 Gobleki Tepe
28:15 Baalbek
30:48 The Andes
36:49 The Sahara
38:33 Ancient Maps
42:45 The Underworld
52:14 The Amazon
1:01:35 Ancient Egypt and the journey of the soul
1:13:31 North America
1:16:34 The common connection
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2PNqelhFOE
