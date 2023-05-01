Create New Account
Words of Sincerity - Iranian Diplomats Evacuated by the Saudis from Sudan were Met in Saudi Arabia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

How Iranian diplomats evacuated by the Saudis from Sudan were met in Saudi Arabia.

This beautiful translation was given and a comment:

Saudi official: It is your country, your home Welcome, we are blessed by your visit!!

Iranian diplomat: Sorry, we caused trouble

Saudi official: You are always like our own family, I welcome you on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Defense. Tell us anything you need, tell us anything

__

If you are familiar with the culture of this region, it should be said that these sentences are one of the most sincere greetings between Arabs and Iranians!!!

Another comment found:

Most of the bad blood between them has been fomented by the Americans since 1979. Not saying the Shia/Sunni split doesn't matter but things took a turn way for the worse when the Americans decided they needed to leverage the Saudi to get control back over Iran after their puppet the Shah fell.

America is like a toxin, once you can get it out of your system, you can start to heal.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

