Trump confirmed that the US will spend about $350B & supply Ukraine with Patriot systems & probably other 'very sophisticated' weapons
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1287 followers
64 views • 1 day ago

"Putin surprised many people. He says nice things, and then bombs everyone in the evening", — Trump (late yesterday, July 13th)

Trump confirmed that the US will supply Ukraine with Patriot systems and probably other "very sophisticated" weapons. He said that this is "business" and the country will pay "100 percent" for it. The US intends to invest about 350 billion. Europe — 100 billion. 

The alleged reason was the actions of Vladimir Putin, who says the right things to him, and in the evening "bombs everyone." The media write that Trump will announce the supply of offensive weapons to Ukraine, and the EU will announce new pressure measures on the Russian Federation.

Adding, from Ukraine (here we go again... Cynthia):

At a meeting with the armed forces, the Narcoführer announced new long-range strikes on Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will do everything to transfer the war to Russian territory. We are preparing our new long-range strikes.

Adding:

The FSB reported the prevention of a terrorist attack in Crimea, prepared by the SBU (UKR) against a high-ranking officer of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

A citizen of Russia and Ukraine was detained, who planned to blow up the Russian serviceman in his car. Criminal cases have been initiated under the articles on terrorism and high treason.

