In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





January 11, 2023





Acclaimed National File publisher and political insider Noel Fritsch joins us today to talk about many of the back room deals that occur in DC as related to the speaker vote and why hasn’t other media outlets besides OANN, Stew Peters Network and the National File been reporting on the anti-McCarty movement.

Corruption and dirty money run deep in Pennsylvania politics. A Republican majority state house just elected a democrat speaker with 13 republican defectors.

PA State Rep Russ Diamond appears to have possibly taken over 25K in a straw donation to his Lt. Gov. campaign. The donor, a man with a criminal record and who appeared to have lost his house due to assumed unpaid taxes strokes Diamond a 25K+ campaign contribution. Straw donations are illegal as they hide the original source of the funds. Investigators at the National File will also be looking into this.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24x65y-live-did-pa-state-rep-russ-diamond-take-illegal-straw-donations.html



