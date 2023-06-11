Our Lord's Message to Mystic Sulema Gomez on the Warning

Quo Vadis

June 10, 2023

On August 28, 2021, Mystic Sulema Gomez received the following message from Our Lord Jesus:

"What will the Illumination of Conscience look like?

It is a direct intervention of God, it is a purification, the first sign for all that your time is drawing to a close, that is to say the end of life as it is now.

This event is a unique moment in the history of mankind.

A deafening noise will be heard, and the luminous Cross will shine in the sky. It will extend from east to west to announce the proximity of the Illumination of Conscience.

As soon as you see the sky darken, get down on your knees, rosary in hand, and pray, pray, pray, because everything will happen very quickly.

The day will become night.

As in Fatima, the sun will turn and it will go out for three hours; the moon will darken and there will be great phenomena all over the earth!

"The whole world will be turned upside down, people will believe that the end of the world has come.

Fear will be dependent on the sins committed by each, the greatest destruction will be manifested in hearts.

Each will live a mystical experience by which he will be able to see his state of mind in the light of divine justice, similar to the grace granted to Saul of Tarsus who was penetrated by this light.

Paul obeyed the warning I gave him, he repented and became the right disciple, the apostle of the Gentiles.

"When it occurs, everything will stop, my children.

It will be like fire, but it will not burn your flesh; however, you will feel it inside and out.

The Holy Spirit will come as a heavenly dew of grace and fire which will renew the whole world; then your sins will be exposed to you, the good you neglected to do and the bad you have done.

He will bring to light what is hidden in the darkness and he will reveal the secret intentions, for nothing will be hidden anymore, not to make you suffer, but rather out of love and mercy; you will suffer because of your unconfessed sins.

"Do you understand My insistence on showing you why you have to go to the Sacrament of Penance to be ready?

Otherwise, you will experience the pain of purgatory or hell.

You will all see it whether you like it or not.

It will be the greatest gesture of My mercy. I will give everyone one last chance.

"And, at this time, each one will be able to free himself from all his sins by going to the Sacrament of Pardon with a great repentance and the desire not to offend God any more, by rectifying his behavior, by changing his habits; or else, drag his sins with him to damnation by refusing to meet Me in the person of the priest.

I will forgive everything, but you will have to repent; I will accept your return to My Sacred Heart, but you will have to come back to Me on your own.

"The outpouring of the Holy Spirit will be as strong and powerful, after the Warning, as it was at the time of the first Pentecost.

What will manifest will be so great that there has never been anything like it since the world began!

This event will increase your faith, it will help you draw closer to Me, it will prepare humanity to receive the messages of the Gospel.

"Why this event?

Because without the knowledge of your sins, you will not be able to understand how much you need Me and My forgiveness.

Do not fear, My children, those who believe in God and in My most holy Mother, those who will recognize that this comes from God, will be protected.

Remember, those who will abide in My grace will have nothing to fear, nothing My children.

"Recite the Rosary, this is very important, recite the Rosary of Mercy, for I attach great graces to it.

If I have come this evening to describe to you what the Illumination of Conscience, also known as the Warning, will look like, it is not to frighten you and make you lose your peace, no My children, no.

It is to allow you to prepare yourselves through prayer, adoration and the sacraments, to remain in a state of grace, in this heart to heart with Me, your God, to remain safe from all danger in My Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of My most holy Mother, the Immaculate Conception.

"Prepare yourselves, my children, because your eyes will see events that no eye has ever seen before.

The time is very short.

Do not be afraid, be in joy, before I come as judge, I will come as King of Mercy, for you, My children of light, My little idyllic remnant that I love so much.

I am close, I will never give up Mine, you, My loves. Be vigilant, do not let yourselves be distracted, 'keep your lamps alight'. .

"When the Cross appears in the sky, it will be the sign of My return in glory, because I will come with it to establish my glorious reign in the world.



