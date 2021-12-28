© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Natural Doc Reveals Covid Drug Effects
Follow
1
Share
Report
66 views • December 28, 2021
An anonymous "natural doctor" speaks about the Covid experimental gene-altering drug injections. The first Covid "vaccine" decreases the ability of your immune system to produce white blood cells. The second Covid "vaccine" further reduces your immune system. The first booster shot continues this trend, and the next booster creates an HIV-type condition in the body. Three more boosters are coming out. You will be dependent on the boosters to survive.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.