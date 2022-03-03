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Beantworte keine Fragen
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7 views • March 03, 2022
Wie man sich verhält, wenn die Polizei Fragen stellt. Beispiele aus dem echten Leben. Deine Antwort könnten Dich belasten, ohne dass Du es merkst. Sie warten darauf, dass Du einen Fehler machst. Das Recht zu schweigen ist ein Menschenrecht.
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