Yasmin Abu Srour Freed in Al-Aqsa Flood Deal





Prisoner Yasmin Abu Srour was freed from the occupation prisons, as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, in the first instalment, and this is her fourth detention, in which she spent nearly a year and two months.

Today, we are welcoming in Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, the freed prisoner Yasmin Abu Srour, who was freed by the Palestinian resistance as part of the first stage of Al-Aqsa Flood deal.

Interview: Yasmin Abu Srour

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 21/01/2025

