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[BANNED VIDEO] Unmasking the truth about covid-19 | A plan to cull the population using Vaccines
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83 views • May 21, 2021
Time has vindicated Dr. Judy Mikovitz. The creation of Covid-19 is no longer a conspiracy theory but has now gained tractions and is being openly explored in mainstream media.
this VIDEO WAS BANNED ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/Yraat1nWi7Q
While the Cabal's underlings grudgingly accept that SARS-CoV-2 was created in a lab, there are Surreptitiously trying to steer the narrative in the direction that it was an accidental lab leak.
If the whole world got it wrong; Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, scientists and doctors lied about the origins of the virus, do you think they will admit that it is a deliberate biological attack on humanity?
Subscribe to my YouTube channel as well
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLyGXMiQHiUrAscOR4zRavw?sub_confirmation=1
this VIDEO WAS BANNED ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/Yraat1nWi7Q
While the Cabal's underlings grudgingly accept that SARS-CoV-2 was created in a lab, there are Surreptitiously trying to steer the narrative in the direction that it was an accidental lab leak.
If the whole world got it wrong; Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, scientists and doctors lied about the origins of the virus, do you think they will admit that it is a deliberate biological attack on humanity?
Subscribe to my YouTube channel as well
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLyGXMiQHiUrAscOR4zRavw?sub_confirmation=1
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