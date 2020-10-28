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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl - Wall Street i Rewolucja Bolszewicka 1917.
PrisonPlanet.pl
PrisonPlanet.pl
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358 views • October 28, 2020
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy Rewolucję Bolszewicką na podstawie prac Antony'ego C. Suttona, w których opisał on zaangażowanie anglo-amerykańskiego establishmentu w stworzenie, wsparcie i ekspansję rewolucji.

Więcej szczegółów na ten temat można znaleźć w serii artykułów Wall Street i Rewolucja Bolszewicka.
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wall streetlenin1917rewolucjawojnatrockibolszewickasponsorowanierewolucji
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy